ASUS ZenBook UX21 and UX31 Ultrabooks Arrive in the U.S. Tomorrow, October 12, for $999

Fresh on the heels of the Acer Aspire S3 ultrabook, ASUS introduces two new super-slim, quick-booting ultraportables of its own, the Zenbook UX21 (11.6 inches) and UX31 (13.3 inches). Both machines will be available for purchase tomorrow, October 12, for $999 and $1,099 respectively.

Here's what you need to know about both these machines. Both ultrabooks will offer the same brushed-aluminum alloy chassis we encountered earlier this year and boasts a special etched design that uses thin concentric circles to reflect halos of light. Closed, the profile measures in at just 0.1 to 0.7 of an inch thick and the UX21 weighs 2.4 pounds. The UX31 hits a slightly heavier 2.9-pound weight. Along the edges, both notebooks will pack one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port, microHDMI, and miniVGA slots, whicle the UX31 will have the added bonus of an SD card reader.

In the specs department, the UX21 and UX31 will contain 128GB and 256GB, respectively, solid state storage drives, and each system comes with a choice of Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, 4GB of RAM, and Bang and Olufsen speakers. Check out a full specs chart (as well as more images and our hands-on video) below.

While the UX21 offers a 1366x768 pixel resolution, the UX31 climbs up to 1600x900 pixels. To help the Zenbooks stand out against the Ultrabook competition, ASUS expects each system to last up to 25% longer thanks to the company's intelligent battery conservation technology. Right now, the UX21 is rated for 5 hours of juice and the UX31, 7 hours. Of course, we'll be putting battery life and everything else to the test when review units arrive. Stay tuned.