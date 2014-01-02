ASUS VivoTab Note 8 Outed: Windows 8.1 Tablet with Stylus

A new user manual posted by Asus confirms the existence of its Vivo TabNote 8, which seems to be an 8-inch stylus-equipped tablet running on Windows 8.1. This slate would join a rash of new mid-sized Windows tablets, including the Lenovo Miix 2, Dell Venue 8 Pro and Toshiba Encore.

The user manual doesn’t detail the slate’s specs or price, but does confirm that it will feature a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, and both front and rear cameras.

MORE: Top 10 Tablets

Previous leaks have indicated that the tablet will sport 1,280 x 800 resolution display and could run on an Intel Atom Z3740 processor with 2GB of RAM. Users can also expect to see up to 64GB of onboard storage on the tablet when it launches for a rumored price of $299.

The VivoTab Note 8 is among a selection of newer 8-inch slates capable of running the full desktop version of Windows 8.1. The $300 price point competes directly with Dell’s Venue 8 Pro, although you’ll have to pay for the more expensive $369 configuration to get Dell’s stylus.

It’s unclear exactly when Asus will make the VivoTab Note 8 official, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it turn up at CES next week.

via Engadget