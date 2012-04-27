ASUS Unveils 1080p, Ivy Bridge-Powered Zenbook Prime UX31A and UX21A

If you didn't fall in love at first sight with the ASUS Zenbook UX31/21, ASUS is hoping to win your heart with its next-generation line of Zenbooks, the 13-inch Zenbook Prime UX31A and 11-inch UX21A. Shown off for the first time yesterday in Taiwan, the Zenbook Primes have the same exact design as their predecessors, but feature Intel's upcoming Ivy Bridge platform CPUs, backlit keyboards, and 1920 x 1080 IPS screens.

An ASUS rep told Engadget Chinese that the Zenbook Prime UX31A and UX21A would launch in Taiwan in June, but could not say when other countries would see the new Ultrabooks. There's no word on pricing or other specs.

If ASUS sticks with 1920 x 1080 IPS displays on the Primes, it will be one of the only notebook vendors to embrace such a high resolution on such small screens. Sony has sold a high-end configuration of the 13-inch VAIO Z with a full HD screen, but competitors have been reluctant to offer that kind of pixel density. We wouldn't be surprised if the the 1920 x 1080 resolution screen is not standard on all Zenbook Primes or if it is only available on the larger UX31A.

