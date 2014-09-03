ASUS MeMO Pad 7 Gets Stylish, Sharper Refresh

BERLIN — ASUS' most recent MeMO Pad 7 impressed with its thin build, vivid display and strong performance, and it's about to get even sexier. Arriving later this year for $199, the refreshed MeMO Pad 7 tablet boasts a more stylish build, sharper screen and a better camera for sophisticated selfies.

At an ASUS press event, I was immediately struck by the lightness of the new MeMO Pad 7, which boasts an airy 9.84 ounce body that shaves a bit of weight off of the previous version's 10.35-ounce build. The model I tested sported a sleek, black back panel (also available in gold or burgundy) with subtle shades of red, making it look less like a nerdy gadget and more like something that would end up inside of a designer handbag.

The tablet's full HD, 1920 x 1200 display looked satisfyingly crisp and marks a nice bump from the last version's 1280 x 800 screen. The MeMO Pad 7 has also gained a stronger pair of cameras, with a 5-MP shooter in the rear and a 2-MP one in the front. A slightly stronger 64-bit Intel Atom Z3560 quad-core processor sits under the hood, alongside 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.

It was only a few months ago that we reviewed the previous MeMO Pad 7, but its sequel should be out by the end of the year for 199 in Europe, with comparable pricing likely for the states. If you've been eyeing Acer's Android tablets and style is a priority, you might want to hold out until then.