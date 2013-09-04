ASUS Refreshes Fonepad 7 With Dual Core Processor, Better Camera

ASUS has announced a refreshed version of its Fonepad 7 at this year’s IFA in Berlin. The new phone-tablet hybrid comes with the same 7-inch display but swaps out a single core processor for dual core power.

Like its predecessor, the new Fonepad 7 features a 1280 x 800 IPS backlit display. ASUS has made some internal improvements that include a 1.6-GHz dual-core Intel Atom Z2560 processor and a 5-megapixel rear camera with full 1080p recording paired with a 1.2-megapixel front shooter. The previous Fonepad 7 operated on a 1.2-GHz single-core Atom Z2420 processor and featured a 3-megapixel rear camera capable of shooting 720p video and a 1.2-megapixel front camera.

ASUS has not announced pricing or availability for the new Fonepad 7 just yet, but the previous version cost around $280 US dollars, although it didn’t launch in North America.