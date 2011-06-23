Archos Unveils OMAP 4 CPU-Powered Tablets

Archos has injected its 8 and 10.1 inch G9 tablets with a serious boost of speed. The Android 3.1-powered tablets now run on 1.5 GHz OMAP 4 chips, which have dual-core ARM Cortex A9 processors. According to the press release, the new chip gives the 80 and the 10.1 a 50 percent increase in computational power over other Android devices. Archos also claims that the tablets now have faster page load speeds than those running the Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, making them the fastest tablets on currently on the market.

The tablets will also feature 250GB hard drives courtesy of Seagate, making them the first Android slates to feature a hard drive this size. Archos claims that the spacious G9 tablets will allow users to carry over 50 hours of video with them. Speaking of multimedia, the tablets will also be the first to be able to decode 1080p H264 videos The G9s will also have 3G capability via an optional, $49 USB 3G stick.

The 8.9 x 6.1 x 0.58-inch 80 G9 has a 8-inch display with 1024 x 768p resolution while the 10.8 x 6.5 x 0.61-inch 10.1 has a native resolution of 1280 x 800. Both devices feature two USB ports, an SD card reader, HDMI, a forward facing camera that captures stills and images in 720p, and Bluetooth 2.1+ EDR. Hoping to win over customers searching for an affordable tablet experience, Archos will release both devices in September, with the 8-inch unit priced at $279 and the 10-inch model at $349.