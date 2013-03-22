Archos GamePad Available in U.S. for $179

It's game on at Archos. After launching in Europe in December 2012, Archos 'GamePad has finally arrived stateside. Priced at an aggressive $179, the company is hoping to establish a headstart over the highly anticipated Razer Edge and Wikipad.

During our initial hands-on with the Android 4.1-powered GamePad at CES 2013, we were impressed with its sleek, lightweight chassis. We also liked the 1024 x 600, 7-inch display which was bright with sharp detail. The GamePad's biggest draw, however are the 12 programmable buttons featured along its front facet. In our brief experience, gameplay was smooth, but the analog sticks were a little loose making it difficult to accurately line up shots.

Measuring 9 x 4.6 x 0.6 inches, the GamePad is small enough to fit in most bags without incident. Other pertinent specs include a 1.6-GHz, dual-core ARM Cortex processor with 1GB of RAM and a quad-core Mali 400 GP. The tablet is currently available on Amazon, but there's no word on whether it will be available at big box retailers.

via SlashGear