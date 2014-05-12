Archos ArcBook Puts Android in $170 Laptop

And you thought netbooks were dead. Archos is reviving the category, while simultaneously creating a new type of device with the ArcBook running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. At 10.69 x 7.1 x 0.87 inches and weighing just 2.82 pounds, it is definitely reminiscent of the MSI Winds and Eee PCs of yore.

For $170, you can pick up this 10.1-inch, touchscreen laptop with a 1024 x 600-pixel resolution. It comes preloaded with Office Suite Pro 6 that allows for creating and editing Word, Excel, Powerpoint and PDF files. You'll also get access to the Google Play store and 15GB of free Google Drive cloud storage space. The extra storage is likely necessary, as the device only comes with 8GB of onboard storage.

Archos is claiming the laptop should last for up to 10 hours of continuous use, but we'll have to test that claim to be sure. In addition to the full QWERTY keyboard with Android shortcut keys, the device includes a USB 2.0 port. Other specs include 1GB of RAM for a 1.2-GHz dual core ARM Cortex A9 CPU, a front-facing camera, touchpad and dual speakers.

Other companies have attempted putting Android in a laptop/tablet combo before, including Lenovo. However, they've not exactly taken off like wildfire. Archos also isn't known for its laptops. We'll have to wait to see how it fares on our tests before we can say for sure if this is a good deal.