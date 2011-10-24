Apple Updates MacBook Pro Lineup with New Processors, Graphics

Apple has refreshed its lineup of MacBook Pro notebooks with some speedy new processors, improved graphics chips, and a boatload of memory. As usual, the upgraded MacBooks were quietly released on Apple's website without so much as a press release being issued. Unlike the circus-like atmosphere that surrounds Apple's new product announcements, refreshes such as those made to the MacBook lineup aren't met with nearly the same amount of fanfare. So what kind of improvements has Apple made to its MacBooks?

For starters, the $1,199 base 13-inch MacBook Pro now features a 2.4-GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, an upgrade over the previous notebook's 2.3-GHz processor. If you're looking for more power out of the same form factor, you can step up to the $1,499 13-inch model, which now includes a 2.8-GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor. Both models also get larger hard drives, with the $1,199 version getting a new 500GB drive and the $1,499 getting a 750GB drive.

Both 15-inch MacBook Pro models also get processor upgrades, with the $1,799 model receiving a bump from its previous 2.0-GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor to a new 2.2-GHz quad-core Core i7. Meanwhile, the new $2,199 model gets an improved 2.8-Ghz quad-core Core i7, up from the last generation's 2.2-GHz processor.

Like their 13-inch counterparts, the 15-inch models also get larger hard drives with the $1,799 model getting a 500GB hard drive and the $2,199 version getting a 750GB drive. For users in need of some serious graphics power, both 15-inch models also received upgraded graphics chips. The $1,799 now sports an AMD Radeon HD 6770M with 512MB of RAM, while the $2,199 gets an AMD Radeon HD 6770M with 1GB of RAM.

If a 15-inch display just won't do, the $2,499 17-inch MacBook Pro has also gotten some nice upgrades. Like the $2,199 15-inch Pro, the 17-inch gets the same 2.4-GHz quad-core Core i7, a 750GB hard drive, and AMD Radeon HD 6770M graphics chip.

