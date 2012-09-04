Apple to Hold Event on September 12, Here Comes the iPhone 5

Apple just sent out invites for an event on September 12 at the Yuerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. If we read between the lines, the "Its" in "It's Almost Here" could mean that Apple is announcing just one device, rumored to be the iPhone 5. Also, if the shadow below the 12--the number 5--could also be a giveaway to the next generation of the iPhone.

Just in case you haven't been following all the rumors, the next iPhone will supposedly feature a larger 4-inch display along with a two-tone unibody finish. It's pretty much a lock that the iPhone 5 will have 4G LTE connectivity for much faster data speeds. We also expect a smaller dock connector and perhaps Thunderbolt connectivity. But we also expect there to be a fair number of surprises, too. Stay tuned for our live coverage of the event.