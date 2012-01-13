Apple Rumor of the Day: iPad 3 Production Has Started, Available in March

Production has started on Apple's iPad 3 and the product will be available in March, according to a story by Bloomberg. Other fairly credible sources say that Apple's next-generation tablet will have a high-res 2,048 x 1,536-pixel Retina display, a quad-core A6 processor and will be able to connect to LTE networks. Also, the price of the new iPad may drop to $399, which is $100 less than the current model.

We're only a month or so away, so expect more of these rumors to increase in frequency as we approach the anticipated launch.