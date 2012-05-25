Apple Rolls Out Free App of the Week

Good news for iOS users; you can now get something for nothing. Apple has added to the Featured tab in its App Store by highlighting apps with Editor's Choice, naming an "App of the Week" and giving it away for free. This week, the App of the Week is Cut the Rope: Experiments. You can also find Editor's Choice picks in the Mac App Store but none of the choices there are offered for free.

It's really hard to say no to a free App, especially if you are an app hoarder so, if you found yourself buying an iPhone with a bigger storage capacity 'just in case,' you now have an excuse to fill up all 32 or 64GB. Make sure you check back often to get all the free apps.