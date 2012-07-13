Apple Reverses Its Decision on EPEAT Certification for Macs

It looks like Apple will remain green, after all. On Friday, SVP of Hardware Engineering Bob Mansfield posted on Apple's website, rescinding the company's earlier decision to pull EPEAT certification for its computers. After the announcement was met with much protestation from activists and Apple customers alike, Mansfield admitted the move was a mistake.

It was just last weekend when word got out that Apple had asked EPEAT, the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool, to exclude its machines from their list. EPEAT's head noted that Apple's future "design directions" did not coincide with the Council's standards.

Possibly the loudest reaction to the news was the City of San Francisco publicizing that it would only approve city funds for computers if the machines were EPEAT-certified.

Apple's latest MacBook Pro with Retina display, announced last month, isn't EPEAT-certified, but 39 other Macs and monitors the company makes are.

"Our relationship with EPEAT has become stronger as a result of this experience, and we look forward to working with EPEAT as their rating system and the underlying IEEE 1680.1 standard evolve," Mansfield penned in his online letter. "Our team at Apple is dedicated to designing products that everyone can be proud to own and use."

via GigaOM