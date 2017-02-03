Students Can Now Get Apple's Pro Apps Bundle for $200

Apple today introduced a new software package for students and educators. The Pro Apps Bundle includes Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3 for just $199.99. Purchased individually, the software in the package would cost $630, which means the new bundle saves you $430.

These apps are traditionally used by professionals for video editing and music creation. Final Cut Pro X ($299.99), for instance, is the industry standard for video editing. It's used in conjunction with Motion ($49.99) to create 2D and 3D titles, transitions, and other fluid transactions. Once your video is done, you can use Compressor ($49.99) to customize output settings, enhance certain images, and make your film ready for distribution.

For musicians, Logic Pro X ($199.99) offers tools for songwriting, editing, and mixing. It features a collection of instruments, effects, and loops for creating music. MainStage 3 ($29.99) works with Logic Pro X and lets you take any sound created in Logic Pro X to the concert stage.

The new Pro Apps Bundle is available to students, faculty, and staff at all educational institutions.