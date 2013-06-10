Trending

Apple MacBook Air 2013 vs. The Competition

By

The biggest news surrounding the 13-inch MacBook Air is that, with Intel's Haswell CPU and other power-saving technologies, the notebook should last up to 12 hours on a charge. That's about 5 hours longer than the previous generation. Also, the Air will now have 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which should provide up to three times the throughput of 802.11n Wi-Fi.

Now that Apple has updated its MacBook Air, how does it compare to the competition? This handy chart will let you compare specs at a glance.

Note: All the specs listed are for the starting configurations.

MacBook AirAcer Aspire S7-392Samsung ATIV Book 9Sony VAIO Pro 13Toshiba Kirabook
Display13.3 inches/1440 x 90013.3 inches/1920 x 108013.3 inches/1600 x 90013.3 inches/1920 x 108013.3 inches/2560 x 1440
Touch screenNoYesNoYesNo
CPU1.3-GHz Intel Core i5-4250UIntel 4th gen.1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-3317U1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-4200UIntel Core i5-3337
GPUIntel HD Graphics 5000Intel 4th gen.Intel HD 4000Intel HD Graphics 4400Intel HD
RAM4 GB4GB4GB4GB8GB
Hard Drive128GB128GB128GB SSD128GB SSD256GB SSD
Wireless802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0
Ports2 USB 3.0, ThunderboltUSB 3.0, microHDMIUSB 2.0, USB 3.0, microHDMI2 USB 3.0, HDMI3 USB 3.0, HDMI
Size12.8 x 8.9 x 0.11-0.68 inches12.7 x 8.8 x 0.46 inches12.3 x 8.6 x 0.51 inches12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches12.44 x 8.15 x 0.7 inches
Weight3 lbs.2.9 lbs.2.5 lbs.2.4 lbs.2.7 lbs.
Starting Price$1,099TBD$999$1,249$1,599

In some ways, the Air remains the same as last year. The Retina display many were hoping for has yet to materialize. In fact, the Air's 1440 x 900 resolution is the lowest among all its competition. The Air also lacks a touch screen, OS X isn't optimized for that as Windows 8 is.

Still, when it comes to ultraportable notebooks, battery life trumps all. We're looking forward to testing Apple's claims.