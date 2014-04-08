Apple Makes Big iWatch Bet with 65 Million Orders (Report)

It looks like it's going to be a huge holiday season for smartwatches. According to a new report, Apple has placed a whopping 65 million orders for its rumored iWatch, which will go head to head with the likes of the Android Wear-powered Moto 360 and the Samsung Gear 2 in the third quarter of this year.

With an emphasis on fitness, the iWatch will reportedly pack advanced sensors that will be able to measure your heart rate, blood pressure and other data. The China-based Economic Daily News broke the story, as reported on by Apple Insider, which says that Taiwan's Quanta Computer won Apple's business.

Not surprisingly, the report claims that the iWatch will sport a sapphire glass screen, the same sturdy material that will supposedly be used for the iPhone 6's display. This screen will likely be curved, similar to Samsung's Gear Fit.

Previous iWatch rumors have Apple's wearable device running a form of iOS, with the ability to download apps directly over Wi-Fi. The iWatch is also expected to rely on a souped-up version of Siri to serve as a wrist-worn personal assistant. Although the iWatch should be able to perform many tasks independently of a phone, it will likely sync its data with Apple's Healthbook app for the iPhone to help you keep track of your progress.

Although there are many players in the nascent smartwatch market, Apple could help legitimize it along with Google. The Cupertino-based company has made several key hires leading up to a possible iWatch launch, including executives from Nike and Yves St Laurent.