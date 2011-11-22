Apple Announces One-Day Black Friday Event for Online Store

Apple and discounts: Techies may be hard-pressed to find two less compatible words. But even the brand synonymous with premium prices is jumping into the Black Friday fray. It's just staying characteristically mum about the details.

In an announcement posted on its online store, Apple teases a one-day shopping event slated for this Friday, November 25th. The announcement hints at "amazing iPad, iPod, and Mac gifts for everyone on your list."

Last year, the company's one-day Black Friday sale included $101 off MacBooks, $49 off the iPad, and $41 off the iPod touch. It looks like this year's offers could be quite similar, but you'll just have to circle back to the Apple Online Store on Friday, won't you?