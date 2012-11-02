Apple Fourth-Gen iPad vs. Google Nexus 10: By the Numbers

Not to be upstaged by any other tablet competitor, Apple released a fourth-edition iPad along with its iPad mini, leaving about seven months between iterations. Its second version of the iPad this year, the fourth-gen tablet features a new A6X processor, the company's new Lightning port and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. Although it didn't amaze the world with exciting new specs, the iPad 4 is essentially a hardware upgrade.

However, Google's Nexus 10 has some pretty impressive specs itself, boasting a 2560 x 1600-pixel display that gives it 300 pixels per inch compared to the iPad's 264 ppi. Plus, with a slightly larger display, the Nexus 10 is actually a fraction lighter than its competitor.

Check out each tablet's full specs are below so you can compare for yourself.

Not one to let another have a moment of glory, Apple will release its fourth-gen iPad on Nov. 2, less than two weeks before the Nexus 10 ships. But the Nexus 10 has the iPad 4 beat on pricing, offering its 16GB model for $100 less than Apple's. Stay tuned to find out which model performs better in our full reviews.