Android 4.4 KitKat Release Tipped for October via Facebook

Android fans may be in for a sweet treat in the coming weeks. Following rumors that Android 4.4 KitKat will launch in October, a branch of the official Android KitKat page has confirmed to a fan that it will roll out next month.

One Android fan asked when to expect Android 4.4 KitKat, to which the official German Facebook page responded that it will become available in October. When the same user asked for a more specific timetable, the German KitKat page suggested that he contact Google directly and did not disclose further details.

Google officially announced the next treat-themed iteration of Android earlier this month via Twitter. The search engine giant has yet to reveal what exactly this update will mean for the Android community, but has disclosed what devices will be compatible with the software upgrade. The official U.S. KitKat Facebook page says that the next Android flavor will roll out to HTC, LG, Samsung and Sony devices.

For HTC, all devices in the One family, the new Desire smartphones launched in 2013, the older Desire lineup including the Desire X and Desire V, the Droid DNA, HTC J and HTC Butterfly will all be eligible. As for LG, those who own the G2, Nexus 4, Optimus L7, L5 and L3, Optimus G Pro, and Optimus Vu can expect to see the update.

Samsung’s line of Galaxy S4 smartphones and well as the rest of the Galaxy family will be eligible for Android 4.4, as well as its Galaxy Note phablets, Galaxy Mega 5.8 and 6.3, Galaxy Tab slates and midrange handsets including the Galaxy Young, Galaxy Fame, Galaxy Mini and Galaxy Ace. The Sony Xperia family including the original Z, ZR, ZL, Z Ultra, Z1 and Honami will be refreshed with KitKat, as well as the Xperia Tablet S, Tablet Z, and midrange phones including the Xperia M, C, SP, L, S, SL and U.

As per tradition with Android software updates, we’re likely to see KitKat roll out on Google Nexus devices first. The update is then typically pushed out by carrier, although this could sometimes take months -- especially for older handsets. In fact, 36.6 percent of Android users are still running on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, which debuted more than one year ago. Android 2.3 Gingerbread, which is a few generations behind, still commands a surprising portion of the Android user base at 30.7 percent.

via Facebook