AmazonLocal Service to Deliver Local Deals and Savings to Kindle Users

Looking for a deal in your part of town? Check your Kindle. Amazon's Kindle and Kindle with Special Offers customers will begin receiving offers from AmazonLocal on their Kindle screensavers. AmazonLocal is essentially a local deals service similar to Groupon, and is currently available in 44 locations across 15 states.

Amazon's new initiative, which is launching in New York City before expanding to other cities later in the year, will send information about local deals directly to users' Kindle or Kindle 3G with Special Offers devices, in the same manner the Special Offers service functions: by displaying new deals when Kindle screensavers activate.

Once purchased, the voucher will be sent directly to the Kindle home screen. You can redeem the voucher by either showing it to the participating merchant on your Kindle or by providing them with a printed copy of the offer. The company has already announced the first few deals that will be available to users in the NYC area, which includes $8 off a one-hour bike rental in Central Park, $53 off lunch at City Winery, or $5 for $10 worth of ice cream at Coldstone Creamery. New deals will scroll through your screensaver as they become available. To use a deal, just purchase it from your Kindle.

Kindle users will begin receiving AmazonLocal deals as part of a software update in the coming weeks.