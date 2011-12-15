Amazon Sells 1 Million Kindles Per Week, Kindle Fire is Best-Selling Product on Site

In a rare move on Amazon's part, the company has released specific sales figures for its Kindle eReaders. According to a press release, Kindles have been selling at a rate of 1 million-plus for the last three weeks. Amazon also reports that the Kindle Fire tablet is the number-one best-selling, most gifted, and most wished for product on its site—and has been since it was first introduced 11 weeks ago.

In the words of the company's vice president of Amazon Kindle: "Kindle Fire is the most successful product we’ve ever launched – it’s the bestselling product across all of Amazon for 11 straight weeks, we’ve already sold millions of units, and we’re building millions more to meet the high demand. In fact, demand is accelerating.."

Given that Amazon is not one to bandy sales numbers about, this announcement be seen as an effort to drive up demand to stay competitive against other tablet and eReader manufacturers as we head into the home stretch of holiday shopping.