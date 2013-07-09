Amazon Reportedly Launching 3 New Kindle Fire Tablets

Amazon has big plans for its Kindle Fire tablets, according to a new report from BGR. The site claims Amazon will release three new, higher-resolution Kindle Fire tablets in time for the holiday season.

Replacing the 7-inch $159 Kindle Fire base model will be a new display with a 1280 x 800-pixel screen, up from 1024 x 600. The upgrade to the 7-inch Kindle Fire HD will also get a new panel, f

eaturing 1920 x 1200-pixels, up from 1280 x 800. That would be the highest resolution we've seen in that size.

The 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD will reportedly get a mind-boggling 2560 x 1600-pixel display, according the BGR's unnamed source. That's a big boost from the current 1920 x 1200. The 8.9-inch display will now dwarf the 9.7-inch Apple iPad Retina display of 2048 x 1536-pixels.

The screen isn't the only thing rumored to be getting an upgrade. The new, lighter-weight design may feature a new angular design with a flat slope with no more rounded corners. Amazon is apparently moving the power and volume buttons out of accidental touch areas onto the back, but we hope they're not too far out of reach.

We're anxious to get our hands on these tablets, which have no finalized prices yet. The company is likely trying to keep the prices the same as the current pricing structure of $159, $199 and $399. The official launch may be as soon as September. Stay tuned for more details as they arrive.

Via BGR