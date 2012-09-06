Amazon Undercuts iPad with $299 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD, $499 with LTE

Amazon is going big with the Kindle Fire HD. This 8.9-inch tablet, which will cost $299, has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 (224 pixels per inch). The tablet will have a thickness of 8.8mm. Its IPS display also has Advanced True Wide Polarizing Filter, meaning that you'll be able to see it from many angles. Jeff Bezos said that the Fire HD's OMAP 4470 processor will more than outperform the Nvidia Tegra 3 processor.

Additionally, the dual stereo speakers and Dolby Digital Plus audio technology means that things should sound a lot better coming out of the Fire HD.

The Fire HD will also have a 2.4 and 5GHz 802.11 Wi-Fi with dual antennas and MIMO technology, meaning that it should be able to stream high-def content much better than other tablets. All this means that the Fire HD will have 41 percent faster Wi-Fi than the iPad.

The Fire HD will have 16GB of onboard memory to start.

The 7-inch version of the Fire HD will cost $199, and the 8.9-inch model will cost $299.

A $499 model will have the same 8.9-inch display, but 32GB of storage and 4G LTE wireless capability. Users will get 250MB per month of data, 20GB of cloud storage, and it will cost $49.99 per year. However, there was no mention of overage charges.