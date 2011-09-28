Amazon Kindle Fire Official: $199, Slick Interface, Super-Fast Silk Browser

Amazon just sent shockwaves through the tech industry with the announcement of the Kindle Fire, a 7-inch tablet that costs just $199. It has a IPS Gorilla Glass display, dual-core processor, and weighs 14.6 ounces. The Fire accesses all of Amazon's content, including movies, music, books, and lots of color magazines. The Kindle Fire also leverages Amazon's Whipersync technology so you can switch from your Fire to your TV and pick up where you left off in a movie.

When you take the Kindle Fire out of the box, it will be pre-registered with your name and credentials. On the home screen you'll see your name with a search box, and underneath you'll see various content options: Newsstand, Books, Music, Video, Docs, Apps, and Web. The tablet uses a slick carousel interface that displays what you last used right on top. You can also pin apps and other content to the bookshelf on the main screen.

The Kindle Fire will provide access to 100,000 movies and TV shows, 17 million songs, apps from the Amazon App store, and millions of books. Plus, all of the content is backed up to the cloud, so you can delete stuff and get it back whenever you want.

To speed up web surfing, there's Amazon Silk, a new browser that leverages Amazon's cloud servers. It's dynamic split browsing, where the back end does a lot of optimizations and the device renders the page. Amazon has attempted to create a limitless cache, so it doesn't take up any storage on your Kindle Fire.