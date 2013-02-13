Amazon Cloud Player Debuts for Ford's Sync AppLink

Amazon's Cloud Player for Android just got a lot more mobile. The app, which allows users to stream music stored online via their Amazon Cloud accounts, is now compatible with Ford's Sync AppLink in-car connectivity system.

For the uninitiated, Amazon Cloud Player lets users upload and store music from disparate sources to the cloud. Users can then stream the music to any Cloud Player-equipped device or Web browser. Storage options range from space for 250 songs for free to up to 250,000 for $24.99.

If you're already a Cloud Player user, you'll simply have to update the app to get access to the added AppLink functionality. When connected to your AppLink-equipped vehicle, the app automatically locks your smartphone's display, preventing you from using it while driving.

As part of its AppLink integration, the Cloud Player app will be completely controllable via Ford Sync's voice commands. Of course, if voice commands aren't your thing, you can always use your vehicle's physical controls to change songs.

AppLink-equipped vehicles include the 2013 Ford Fiesta, Mustang Focus, E-Series, C-Max Hybrid, Expedition, Fusion, F-150, and Super Duty.

The Cloud Player Sync AppLink integration is part of Ford's larger strategy to bring smartphone apps into customers' vehicles in the safest way possible. Other apps available for the system include Stitcher, Pandora, NPR, iHeartRadio, Rhapsody, MLB.com At Bat, Aha Radio, AT&T Navigator, Scout and more.

