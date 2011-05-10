Adobe Releases 3 Photoshop iPad Apps to Work with CS5

There is no shortage of art apps available on the iPad, but up until now one major player has been missing: Adobe Photoshop. Luckily, that's about to change, with the introduction of three Photoshop apps for the tablet.

First demoed at the Photoshop World conference, the three iPad apps are meant to supplement Adobe Photoshop CS5 on the desktop. The first of the three, Adobe Eazel ($4.99), is a finger-painting program that connects to Photoshop on the desktop so users can further refine their work created on the tablet.

According to Ubergizmo, the other two iPad apps aren't standalone art programs so much as additional tools to be used in conjunction with the desktop version of Photoshop. Adobe Nav ($1.99), for example, essentially turns your tablet into the side toolbar for Photoshop CS5. Users can open various documents on the iPad and select which one is active on their desktop monitor.

The last app, Adobe Color Lava ($2.99), lets users create and save color swatches to be transferred to CS5. While these apps do sound intriguing, you'll definitely need to be running CS5 on the desktop ($699) to get their full value.

