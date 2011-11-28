Adobe Gets Touch-Friendly on Android with Creative Suite of Apps

Six Adobe Touch apps have touched down in the Android Market this month, available for Android tablets that run version 3.1 or later of Google's OS and have screen sizes of at least 8.9 inches. The suite of creative apps include Adobe Photoshop Touch, a tablet-optimized variant of the popular photo retouching software; Kuler, an app that lets you try out and get inspiration for color palettes; Collage, for creating digital moodboards with images and text; Proto, a wire-framing tool; Ideas, a vector-drawing tool (which notably, has already been out on iOS); and Debut, which lets users bring in PDFs and other presentation files that can be marked up and annotated within the app.

Along with each app purchase, Adobe also offers users a free 20GB Creative Cloud account. Adobe Creative Cloud is the company’s new storage system that automatically saves when you use any of these apps, beaming your progress up to the cloud so that you can seamlessly open and continue your work from where you left off, whether you’re on your desktop or on the go. The full features of the service will be available by the first half of 2012.

Adobe’s touch apps have an introductory price of $9.99 each (which seems pretty steep for an app like Kuler, but is fair enough for Photoshop Touch). iOS-friendly versions (apart from Adobe Ideas) will be available in the first quarter 2012. You can learn more about the apps at the company’s official website.