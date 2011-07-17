Add Evernote Web Clips to your iPad 2

Here's how you can add Evernote Web Clipper to the growing number of apps on your iPad:

Download the Evernote Web Clipper extension for Firefox.

the Evernote Web Clipper extension for Firefox. Once the browser restarts, surf to a page you would like to save to Evernote.

surf to a page you would like to save to Evernote. Click on the Evernote icon to the right of the search bar.

to the right of the search bar. A box should pop up with the title of the web article already filled out (you can edit this). Add tags to make this clip easier to find later on your iPad.

with the title of the web article already filled out (you can edit this). Add tags to make this clip easier to find later on your iPad. Launch the Evernote iPad app.

the Evernote iPad app. Tap the icon that looks like a satellite at the bottom right.

that looks like a satellite at the bottom right. Select Synchronize.

Find more iPad Tips for Work