Acer's AC700 Wi-Fi Chromebook Available for Pre-Order Now For $350, Ships in July

Acer's version of the Chromebook, the AC700, is finally on sale and will begin shipping in mid-July. The company announced the pricing this week, coming in $70 under their (only) competitor, Samsung's Series 5. The $350 AC700 has an 11.6-inch display, weighs 2.95 pounds, and is only an inch thick.

Inside, Acer's Chromebook is very similar to Samsung's: Intel Atom N570 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 2 USB ports, a memory card reader,a 1.3MP webcam plus HDMI output. The 6-cell battery inside is rated to last 6 hours. A 3G version will arrive in stores later this summer.

Given our experience with the Samsung Series 5, it may be that no matter how nice the specs, the AC700's Chrome OS will prove the real barrier to loving it. But at this price, it may tempt consumers who are in the market for a netbook or other low-cost computer.

You can pre-order the AC700 from Amazon.com today.