Acer Unveils Liquid S2 Phablet with 4K Video Recording

Even with the new Iconia A3 tablet and Aspire R7 notebook leading Acer's charge for this year's IFA, the manufacturer will have its latest smartphone on hand at Berlin's big show. Just months after revealing the Liquid S1 phablet, the company is back with the Liquid S2, Acer's first phone with 4K video recording capabilities.

The Liquid S2 boasts a 6-inch display, which is slightly bigger than the S1's 5.7-inch panel and features a 2.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a 3,300 mAh non-replaceable Li-polymer battery. Running on Android 4.2.2, the Liquid S2 will allow owners to use multiple apps at once via the Acer Float User Interface. The enlarged smartphone measures in at 6.54 x 3.39 x 0.35 inches and weighs half a pound.

With a 13-MP rear camera and a 2-MP front-facing lens, the Liquid S2 packs a variety of functions for mobile photo and video fanatics. The device is the first of Acer's smartphones that can record in crisp 4K resolution, and can snap 1080p videos at 60 frames per second. The Quick First Shot function allows users to take photos right from the phone's lock screen, while the Smart Best Shot feature allows the phone to adjust automatically based on the type of photo being taken. After a photo is taken, Liquid S2 owners can crop the image by hand or share pictures via Acer's Live Screen function.

The Acer Liquid S2 will be available in black and red and will operate on 3G and 4G networks. The device is slated for an October release, though the manufacturer has yet to reveal pricing options or any plans for a U.S. release. Considering that past Acer phones have skipped the U.S. market, American consumers shouldn't hold their breath.