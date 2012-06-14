Acer Launches Aspire S5, World's Thinnest Ultrabook Costs $1,399

Is it the thinnest Ultrabook? Acer says it is. The company's new Aspire S5 measures just 0.59 inches at its thickest point and weighs 2.65 pounds. (Overall, it's 12.8 x 8.95 x 0.44-0.59 inches). This system has a 13.3-inch display with a humdrum resolution of 1366 x 768, but inside, it boasts pretty good specs. A third-generation Intel Core i7-3517U processor, 4GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 4000, and a 256GB SSD. The cost is a pretty steep $1,399, but you do get a big solid state drive for your money.

Both the S5 and the S3, which is also being updated, will have two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and a headphone/mic jack, but the S5 will also have a Thunderbolt port, and come with an HDMI-to-VGA adapter. How does it cram all this in? By a motorized panel on the bottom of the notebook that opens up at the press of a button. It looks pretty cool in person (check out our hands-on video of the S5 in action), but the jury's still out on its practicality.

The Aspire S3-391 is essentially a refresh of last year's model with a new Champagne color and a lower starting price of $648. For that, though, you get a second-generation 1.4-GHz Intel Core i3-2377M processor, 4GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 3000, and a 320GB, 5,400-rpm hard drive and a 20GB SSD cache, similar to the first version of the Aspire S3. As before, this notebook measures 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.51-0.68 inches.

The S5 has a 3-cell, 2310 mAh Lithium-Ion battery that it says will last up to 6.5 hours; the S3 has a 3,280 mAh battery that will last up to 5.5 hours.