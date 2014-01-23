6-inch LG G Pro 2 Expected to Launch in February

If the latest LG G Pro 2 rumors hold true, the smartphone could be here in a few weeks. Recent reports claim that the phablet could be unveiled officially in time for this year's Mobile World Congress, though the rumored specs are a bit different than some earlier leaks.

According to a new report from Phone Arena, the LG G Pro 2 will launch as a 6-inch KitKat device with a 1920 x 1080 display, 3GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 800 processor. However, previous reports from Korean outlets claimed that the device will be a 5.5-incher with a 2560 x 1440 quad HD display, which is much sharper than the currently rumored 1080p screen. It remains to be seen why these two reports are conflicting, but that may become more clear as MWC approaches.

The LG G Pro 2 is the rumored name for the follow-up to LG's Optimus G Pro, a 2013 handset that we praised for its large HD display, convenient QSlide apps, and bevy of camera features. LG also saw success last year with the LG G2, which impressed us with its stellar battery life and speedy performance. The G Pro 2 could be LG's chance to make a similar impact in the phablet market, one that's dominated by heavy hitters like the Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

We look forward to going hands-on with the LG G Pro 2 should it make its debut at this year's Mobile World Congress.