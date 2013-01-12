50 Cent Talks New Headphones and Philanthropy at CES 2013 (Video)

It's 50! The famous rapper/actor/mogul was on the CES 2013 show floor to bring some triple-A star power. The artist also discussed the latest edition to his Street by 50 line such as the new Street by 50 DJ headphones. The $299.95 headphones are sleeker than other Street by 50 gear. The headband features a thick strip of matte black plastic surrounded by border of glossy black plastic. Hinges along the band enable the headphones to be folded for convenient storage. The ear cups can rotate so DJs can keep one ear on the party and another on the music.

SMS Audio has also raised the curtain on the Limited Edition Sync by 50 wired over ear headphones. Priced at $179.95, the cans are available in four new eye-catching colors (yellow, magenta, blue violet and red). The $99.95 in-ear headphone also got a palette swap with six new colors including navy blue, monster green, metallic orange, metallic pink, metallic red and metallic teal.

But the biggest news might be the company's newest investor. During the show, SMS Audio announced that rapper/producer Timbaland had just joined the company as a primary investor and partner. The famous producer will also sit on the company's board of directors. With this recent addition to the SMS Audio team, it looks like the headphone wars are hotter than ever.