ZIIP GX Series review: Is at-home skin care really worth all that coin?

The ZIIP is the O.G. of anytime, anywhere beauty tech. Developed and designed by the esteemed electrical esthetician-to-the-stars Melanie Simon and futuristic engineer David Mason, ZIIP launched in 2015 as the world’s first app-connected beauty device. Today, the ZIIP GX Series reigns supreme as a luxury skin care device that uses a highly effective combination of nano and microcurrent technologies to amp up your at-home skin care regimen. Paired with the active ingredient-packed ZIIP Gel(s) and the new and improved ZIIP app that offers seven full facials, seven targeted treatments, and four treatment plans, the ZIIP Series GX is more than worthy of its $495 price point.

A single microcurrent session can run $250-$500. With the ZIIP GX Series device in your skin care arsenal, you’ll have access to Melanie Simon-led private sessions via the ZIIP app whenever and wherever you decide. Is that worth $495? You betcha. Your skin is your body’s largest living organ. Treat it with the care it deserves by investing in an award-winning device that delivers unmatched efficacy and beauty tech innovation. Besides, the sooner you join the ZIIP-hive, the sooner you’ll be using luxurious adjectives to describe how the ZIIP GX Series has improved your skin.

ZIIP GX Series pricing and availability

The ZIIP GX Series is priced at $495, which includes a 2.7 fl oz pump bottle of Golden Gel ($129 when purchased separately) and the newly revamped ZIIP app. That’s a mid-range price for this level of skin care technology. The comps are the NuFACE Trinity microcurrent device at $339, the FaceGym Pure Lift Face at $520, and the TriPollar STOP Vx Gold at $850.

ZIIP GX Series design

Sporting classic white and trimmed in gold, the ZIIP GX Series looks like the chicest little computer mouse you’ll ever see. The ZIIP logo is stamped in the gold trim. The power button is flush and top center, encircled in gold.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Flip the device over and you’ll find two 1-inch round silver probes. Lightweight and portable, the ZIIP GX Series measures 4 x 2 x 1 inches, accommodating even the daintiest of fingers.

ZIIP GX Series technology

One of the catchphrases for the ZIIP GX Series is “lit-from-within skin.” Sounds painful, right? Fear not, my skincare lovelies. Please put your cell phone on airplane mode so we can talk tech.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The quick take: nanocurrent uses a very small electrical current or wavelength that travels easily to the deeper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and elastin production. That is what we’re all after because that’s what keeps the skin looking plump and fresh. Nanocurrent can also treat skincare concerns like breakouts and melasma. Microcurrent, on the other hand, uses low-level electrical current to sculpt and firm or re-educate the muscles below the surface of the skin. Think of it as a HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout session for your face muscles, using painless tiny electric zaps to poke and prod them back to their best form.

What sets the ZIIP GX Series apart from other high-tech beauty devices is its use of both nano and microcurrent, together. This electrical duo is super effective because you get the instant gratification of microcurrent which lasts about 48 to 72 hours coupled with the cumulative effects of nanocurrent. The longer you consistently use the ZIIP GX Series, the greater the potential for lifted, sculpted, radiant, acne-free skin.

ZIIP Gels

Electric esthetic devices are nothing without conductors. That’s where the gloriously decadent ZIIP Gels come in. Specially formulated with everything you need to achieve a rejuvenated complexion and a brighter, clearer, toned face, the 2.7 fl oz pump bottles of ZIIP Gels are offered in three varieties: Golden, Crystal, and Silver. Customize your ZIIP regimen by mixing and matching any of the gels with your ZIIP treatments.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Golden Gel is the most premium at $129 and is optimal for filling imperfections (large pores or the infamous 11’s) and for lifting, sculpting and tightening. If you want a product that’s organic, silicone-free, oil-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan and designed to help your skin look radiant and glowy, grab the Crystal Gel for $80. Have sensitive, acneic skin but really could use some brightening and hydration? The Silver Gel is your best bet and it’s only $50.

Each of the ZIIP Gels are integral to the efficacy of the ZIIP device because not only are they chock full of active ingredients designed to address a myriad of skin care issues and concerns, they also help safely and effectively deliver non-invasive nano and microcurrent waves from the ZIIP device through the skin down to the facial muscles resulting in the skin’s lifted, toned and sculpted appearance.

ZIIP App

The new and improved ZIIP app ( iOS and Android ) was two years in the making and once I tried it I understood why. It’s jam-packed with professional-grade, on-demand, at-home (or anywhere) expert-level facials, treatments, and treatment plans. And it's oh so easy to use.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Upon opening the ZIIP app, the top half of the screen displays the last treatment performed. Scroll to the right to see what treatment or facial is trending, and what treatment or facial ZIIP creator Melanie Simon has chosen as her pick.

Back on the opening screen, you’ll see the Full Facials tab where you can access seven facials four to 14 minutes in length. Next to that is the Targeted Treatments tab that lists seven treatments that are short and sweet, a quick two to three minutes each.

Click on each tab individually to select a skin care - or should I say ZIIPcare - session. Click on the Treatments icon on the bottom left of the screen to access a cascade menu of all 14. There’s also a Freeform tab that lists which facials and treatments you have the option of performing however you choose as opposed to specific Melanie Simon guided instruction.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As if all of this isn’t enough, the free ZIIP app also offers four multi-day (Event Prep, anyone?) and multi-week (Best Skin of Your Life in 30 Days? Yes, please!) Treatment Plans that take your skin to the next level. And if you need to place a quick order to replenish your favorite ZIIP Gel(s), you can do that from the app, too. All of this for the price of FREE.

ZIIP GX Series setup

The ZIIP GX device comes fully charged and ready to go. Just make sure to read the user guide first because this device is a serious piece of beauty tech. There’s a lot of useful and necessary information in the user guide - from how to care for your device, to indications and warnings, to detailed protocols based on your skin concerns or issues.

Download the ZIIP app via the App Store or the Google Play Store, create an account and sync your ZIIP GX Series device via bluetooth. Now you’re ready to treat your skin to expert-guided regimens wherever and whenever you choose.

ZIIP GX Series performance

I started using my ZIIP GX Series device three months ago and my skin hasn’t looked this good since I was pregnant with my first child and hopped up on prenatal vitamins.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Not knowing what to expect, I opted to watch ZIIP’s creator and co-founder Melanie Simon perform the preloaded 12 minute Energize full facial before actually doing it myself because I’m a visual learner and had never used a beauty tech device or regimen this technologically-sophisticated.

I love the pace of Simon’s tutorials, her patient and thorough explanations of the how's and why’s of ZIIP’ing, what you should feel, how your facial muscles may react, etc. Watching Simon glide the ZIIP device over her skin as she explains how and where to apply pressure and in what order and direction, as well as her expertise and knowledge of electrical esthetics is an invaluable benefit of ZIIP.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Ready to try nano and micro current IRL, I prepped my skin, cleansing my face twice and blotting dry with a clean towel. Next I used the Droplette device to deliver a dose of collagen mist deep into my skin before applying a very generous amount (eight or nine pumps) of the silky smooth ZIIP Golden (conductive) Gel. Now it was time to start the Energize facial again in the ZIIP App, this time following along with Simon instead of just watching.

Let me tell you, that 12 minute facial was everything! I loved that I could feel the current but that it wasn’t painful or uncomfortable. The ZIIP GX Series device nestled nicely in the palm of my hand. And I’m totally hooked on the Golden Gel. It felt divinely luxurious, with a nice slip and an indulgent scent. Between the double-cleanse, the Droplette collagen mist, the ZIIP Energize facial with the Golden Gel, followed with a Serious Skincare V-Sculpt red light treatment, my skin looked amazing. A-MAZING.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As with any skin care device, consistency is key. I use the ZIIP GX Series two to three times per week to reap the full benefits of the treatments and my skin is loving me for it. My complexion is acne-free, brighter and more evened out. Those darn 11’s are much softer. I’ve even stopped contributing to my Botox or Bust jar because the results from the ZIIP GX Series are just that good.

Bottom line

I’ll resist belaboring the point but you must understand this: at $495 the ZIIP GX Series is one of those skin care devices that’s worth the investment because of its proven potential to be highly effective when used consistently. The ZIIP GX Series offers you portable, wireless, anytime, anywhere nano and microcurrent skin care treatments developed and led by renowned electrical aesthetician Melanie Simon.

If you're looking for a skin care device that continues to evolve and remain at the forefront of beauty tech innovation, I highly recommend the ZIIP GX Series.