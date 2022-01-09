FaceGym Faceshot review: This electric microneedling device delivers all the glow

It’s 2022! Skin minimalism and science-backed beauty are currently riding the skincare industry’s trend waves, which is why I’m all about the $250 FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device. This easy-to-use, two-in-one beauty tech tool boasts healthy, glowing, rejuvenated skin in just one shot, the first time you use it, by combining gentle collagen induction therapy with active ingredients for premium absorption that gives instantly visible results.

“But it’s $250!”, you say. I hear you. That’s a good chunk of change, especially when you’ll eventually have to shell out an additional $80 for liquid vitamin ampoule and microneedle cartridge refills. But FaceGym has an outstanding reputation for beauty tech that delivers above and beyond, so rest assured you’ll get your money’s worth with lasting results that you and everyone else will see and feel.

For the cost of a single microneedling treatment session performed by a dermatologist or aesthetician using something similar, you can have the FaceGym Faceshot in your beauty tech bag of tricks forever — to glow up for your next big event or just to practice some much-needed self-care. The FaceGym Faceshot is one of the best of its ilk and absolutely worth the splurge.

FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device pricing and availability

FaceGym’s signature aesthetic is minimalistic and modern. The Faceshot device follows suit with its classic, white, silky smooth silicone casing, and sleek TV remote design that narrows at the base. The words “face” and “gym” are stacked on the front of the device in bold, black lettering, punctuated with a period. Above the logo rests the one touch interface power and four-level microneedle intensity control button. Centered an inch beneath the FACE GYM logo, a red thin vertical line adorns the lower end of the device. The opening that holds the microneedle cartridge is on that end. At the tip of the head of the device is where you’ll find the charging port. The device measures 6 x 2 x 1.3 inches.

(Image credit: Future)

FaceGym Faceshot comes with three 0.07 fl oz amber-colored glass ampoules (filled with vitamin F and glycolic acid serum) and three single-use, individually packaged, twelve-pin, 0.25 mm medical-grade stainless steel microneedle cartridges.

FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device technology

Microneedling, or collagen induction therapy, is a nonsurgical, minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that involves pricking the skin with tiny sterilized needles. These controlled micro injuries to the epidermis (outer layer of skin) and dermis (inner layer of skin) encourage the body’s innate ability to repair itself. They also create channels beneath the surface of the skin making active ingredients (like vitamin F and glycolic acid) super potent during the healing process.

(Image credit: Future)

Queue the FaceGym Faceshot: a two-in-one electric microneedling device that visibly brightens and rejuvenates skin instantly by using microneedles to deliver the vitamin F and glycolic acid liquid vitamin ampoules, to the skin, in one shot. Vitamin F is an anti-inflammatory antioxidant that hydrates and replenishes skin. Glycolic acid is an alpha hydroxy (AHA), a chemical exfoliant, that brightens skin, diminishes hyperpigmentation and brown spots, and stimulates collagen production.

(Image credit: Future)

This vitamin F and glycolic acid partnership, coupled with microneedling delivery (that stimulates collagen production), is how the skin gets its glow up. With the FaceGym Faceshot, there’s no down time nor pain —just an instant new glow and a smoother texture to your skin. Long term consistent use of the Faceshot may promote overall skin rejuvenation, a hyperpigmentation reduction, pore unclogging, as well as the minimization of fine lines, wrinkles and acne scarring.

Faceshot is a smart beauty tech tool, so you don't need to be concerned about the logistics of delivering the right dosage to your skin. It will handle that through the needling action. There are four levels of intensity to customize the treatments for maximum results.

FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device setup

Setting up FaceShot is easy. Step-by-step instructions are available on the FaceGym website by clicking “How to use” on the Faceshot product menu. You can also scan the QR code that comes with the FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device for exclusive access to tutorials, including helpful tidbits on how to use your newest tool.

Make sure the Faceshot device is fully charged before you begin a treatment session. Wash your hands with soap and water. Use a tissue or folded paper towel to gently snap open a liquid vitamin ampoule. Next, gently shake the serum into the microneedling cartridge and insert it into the Faceshot chamber. Push down gently until you hear a click. Remove the protective cover from the microneedle cartridge and secure it to the FaceGym Faceshot with the clear outer ring. Now, you’re ready to begin your Faceshot treatment session.

Seems pretty straightforward, right? Not to me. I know I ran out of multi-collagen powder two weeks ago, but I must have read the instructions five times. I watched the FaceGym Faceshot tutorial video five times to make sure I was doing it right. After all, this kit costs $250. I didn’t want to break the device nor waste one drop of the liquid vitamin serum. Don’t feel bad if you don’t fully understand the setup right away. It’s a learning curve; take your time. Only begin the microneedling process after you feel confident that you’ve fully grasped the instructions.

FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device performance

I’ve never had a professional or at-home microneedling treatment, so I was a little hesitant to try the FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device. Why? Because needles to the face sound particularly painful. Then I reminded myself that I had two natural childbirths with only a single shot of Nubain and I was good to go.

After reading every bit of Faceshot information on FaceGym’s website, and also on their social media, I decided to kick off 2022 with my first treatment session. I prepped an area in my bathroom, cleansed my face and hands, and loaded my fully charged Faceshot device with a liquid vitamin ampoule. The lines on my forehead (from two marriages, two divorces, two kids) are always an area of concern for me, so I started there then worked around my face, giving special attention to my laugh lines (and to the hyperpigmentation on my cheekbones and nose). After a second pass over each area, I was done.

(Image credit: Future)

It wasn’t bad at all. In fact, I loved it — so much so that I wanted to load another liquid vitamin ampoule into the device and continue, but the FaceGym Faceshot instructions recommend treatment every two days or once a week.

I felt the needles the most on my forehead because there’s less fat in that area, but even that didn’t hurt. The microneedles were painless because they’re so teeny tiny. After treatment, my face was slightly red, especially my cheeks and laugh lines where I was a little overzealous. Later that evening, my skin looked fantastic, bright, youthful and rejuvenated, like I had a deep, exfoliating cleanse. The results were instant and visible with one treatment session. The FaceGym Faceshot is worth all the hype.

Bottom line

Results-oriented devices and products that do more with less are in high demand, which is why I recommend the FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device. It’s a sleek, modern, portable, rechargeable, two-in-one microneedling device that instantly gives you visibly brighter, smoother, glowing skin.

There are other electric microneedling devices on the market that do more, but they also cost more. I’m a licensed esthetician and I think the FaceGym Faceshot is a solid choice for what it delivers. For $250 (plus a recurring $80 for the liquid vitamin ampoule and microneedle cartridge refills), you’ll have an advanced technology tool to help you reach your skin care goals for less than the cost of one professional microneedle session. Time to glow up!