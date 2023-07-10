This MacBook Air M2 deal is so cheap it beats Amazon for Prime Day

By Momo Tabari
published

The affordable MacBook Air M2 sees a big discount

Apple MacBook Air M2
(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sherri L. Smith)

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is a killer laptop, and if you're in the market for the promise of tantalizing MacBook power without spending a fortune, it already offered an amazing balance between performance and affordability. Now B&H sees the deal sink to even lower by slashing $120, putting it below the $1,000 threshold.

You can get the Apple 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 for $979.99 at B&H in its Midnight color variation, boasting the powerful M2 processor with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 13.6-inch 2,560 x 1,664-pixel Liquid Retina Display and an 8-core M2 GPU. Not only is this one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get, but it's also one of the best top-rated laptop deals out there right now.

Beyond just how these specs sound on paper, our Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith awarded the MacBook Air M2 with the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award, alongside a 4.5/5 score. We believe that the laptop is "nearly perfect," and although we felt that it was a bit pricey at its initial launch cost, this drop down to $979 makes it more than worth the entry price.

On the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the Air M2's multi-core score of 8,919 solidified itself far above the 6,054 premium laptop average. Not only is this an amazing score, but it destroyed competition like the Slim 7 Carbon (AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, 6,241).

