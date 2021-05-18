This Dell G15 with RTX 3050Ti GPU is one of the UK's best gaming laptop deals

The recently announced RTX 3050 GPUs bring impressive levels of Nvidia's RTX 30 Series performance to budget gaming laptops, but we didn't expect them to get as cheap as this!

Right now, the new Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 3050Ti GPU is available for just £859.14 — down from £1,018.99 thanks to a special discount code.

Dell G15 gaming laptop deal

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was £1,018.99 now £859.14 @ Dell with code SAVE14

Armed with everything you need to play the latest titles in gaming and to get things done, this Dell G15 configuration offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Going more in-depth, the CPU you will find here is an Intel Core i7-10870H with clock speeds up to 5.0GHz, which is great not just for gaming performance, but productivity too.

The star of the show is the Nvidia RTX 3050Ti with 4GB GDDR6 video memory, which is capable of playing Watch Dogs Legion with ray tracing turned on at up to 70 fps. Multitasking is handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM and even the most space-hungry games load fast on the 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

All of this power is kept cool with an Alienware-inspired thermal management system stuffed into a slim, portable chassis with all the I/O you need for portable and stay-at-home gaming.

This is a great entry-level system with power potential that is anything but base level, now made even better with this deep price cut.