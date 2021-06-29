Nothing ear (1) earbuds will be unveiled on July 27 — mark your calendars

So far, the ear (1) earbuds remain secret, with only a few peeps about a summer launch window and the fact they will share the same “distinct, transparent finish” as the Nothing Concept 1 .

While the delay to the June launch had us disappointed, the postponement didn't last too long. Check out what the OnePlus founder’s new company has been working on below.

(Image credit: Nothing)

How to watch the Nothing ear (1) earbud reveal

You can watch the ‘Sound of Change’ event on Tuesday, July 27 at 9am EST / 2pm BST. Details of where to watch it have not been announced yet.

In this event, Nothing will reveal the ear (1) — a pair of true wireless earbuds that will “combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience.”

Nothing ear (1): What we know

Of course, the official unveiling will be warmly welcomed. But that doesn’t mean we can’t take note of all the news out there already and get a little speculative!

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing is the brainchild of OnePlus founder Carl Pei, which was set up with one mission in mind: strip away needless complexities of consumer gadgets and give the people something that seamlessly integrates with their lives. Or, if you want to put it another way, tech that feels like “nothing.” Get it?

We got our first hint of what this meant with the completely transparent Concept 1 earbud, and while we cannot definitively say the ear (1) buds will look like this, Nothing’s own words state they will combine “the raw beauty of technology with a distinctive transparent finish.”

(Image credit: Nothing)

As for availability, beyond the July 27 reveal, we don’t know specifics. However, Nothing has announced a couple of key retail partnerships, including Selfridges in the UK and Flipkart in India.

Nothing about U.S. availability yet, but stay tuned!