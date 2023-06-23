Save your money! The excellent Meta Quest 2 lands new price low of $299

The Meta Quest 2 is more affordable these days thanks to a permanent $100 price cut. So if you want to save your money, that's one hundred reasons to skip the Meta Quest 3. Meta's forthcoming VR headset is set to release this fall with a starting price of $499.

Why wait to jump into the world of VR? You can get the Meta Quest 2 for $299 at Meta. It normally costs $399, so you're saving $100 which can be put toward Meta games. This is the lowest price we've tracked for the Meta Quest 2 and one of the best gaming deals of the season. By comparison, it's $200 less than the Meta Quest 3 and $3,100 cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro.

It's also available at Amazon and just about every other gaming retailer for the same price.

Meta Quest 2: $399 $299 @ Meta

The Meta Quest 2 is now $100 less — permanently. Fromerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features.

The Meta Quest 2 is formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2 and one of the best VR headsets to buy. Suitable for ages 13 and up, the headset on sale features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye), 90Hz fresh rate and at least 256GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

The Meta Quest 2 enhances the 1st generation Oculus VR headset with a higher resolution display and a more powerful processor. With 6DOF, the headset tracks the movement of both your head and body, translating them in VR with realistic precision. At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor, which weighs 20.1 ounces and measures 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches.

If you've waited this long to try VR, your patience paid off. At just under $300, the Meta Quest 2 is our budget-friendly, recommended choice.

