M1 MacBook Air is only $799 at Best Buy in early Black Friday deal

The highly praised, ultra-powerful M1 MacBook Air is back on sale at an alluring price of $799. This previous-generation MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a cheaper alternative compared to the M2-based MacBook Air. Plus, it's still one of the best laptops you can buy.

Right now, you can get Apple's MacBook Air M1 for less than $800 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It normally costs $999, so that's a whopping $200 in savings. This is one of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals to shop now.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the M1 MacBook Air. Although it has a powerful successor, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review (opens in new tab), it earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars due to its stellar overall performance, slim and portable design and impressive 15-hour battery life. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

The M1 MacBook Air, an eight-core CPU-powered laptop, has a long-lasting battery runtime of nearly 15 hours. It also packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praised the notebook for its breakneck, speedy performance and slim, unibody design. It endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After thorough in-house testing, the MacBook Air M1 earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.

M1 MacBook Air (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. We emulated the same workload on Safari and everything launched instantly — text, graphics and photos blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return. Wow!

At just 2.8 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is not too far off from its rivals when it comes to dimensions. It weighs just about the same as the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your I/O needs, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 and we expect to see deep discounts on must-have mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.