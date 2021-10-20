Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live blog: Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3 customization and more
Find out the latest updates from the surprise Samsung Galaxy October event
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event is a welcome surprise, especially if it means getting an official reveal of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. But what else will Samsung have in store for fans?
Samsung's October event will most likely announce a greater selection of customization options for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 had these options last year, and since this has yet to be announced for both of the 2021 foldables, the event may be all about customization. Still, Samsung may have a surprise or two up its sleeve, despite persistent rumors that Samsung canceled its Galaxy S21 FE entirely.
Whatever Samsung has in store for us, we'll be sure to find out when the Unpacked event kicks off at 7am PT / 10am EST / 3pm BST today. You can catch the livestream on Samsung's official Unpacked page, or on Samsung's YouTube channel. Check out the video below to watch along with us.
Stick around to find out all the latest leaks and rumors during the lead-up to the event. As for everything announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, we've got you covered below.
Ready to explore all the sides that make you, you? A new dimension of possibilities opens this #SamsungUnpacked, October 20, 2021.Learn more: https://t.co/U3NHdnHOyg pic.twitter.com/iiuSfutnQCOctober 13, 2021
And we're back! Techtober continues with Samsung hosting its very own virtual show. The tech giant's Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will be interesting, especially seeing how Samsung already revealed its hand with the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 during August's Unpacked event. Since the event is named "Part 2," we're sure to get some extra features for both foldables.
The question is, will there be more? If Samsung does have some extra chips up its sleeve and manages to bring the Galaxy S21 FE to market, it would be exciting; the Galaxy S20 FE was one of our favorite affordable flagship phones of 2020. The leaks pointed to the Galaxy S21 FE being a similar value with the same design as the Galaxy S21, a slightly reduced triple camera array, and a drop to 6GB of RAM rather than 8 or 12GB.
