Trending

Get $850 off a beasty Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3070 graphics: Daily Deals

By published

Gamers! You're going to love these deals

Daily deals
(Image credit: Future)

Gamers will love today's deals, as you can save a massive $850 on Alienware's m15 R4 monster gaming laptop with RTX 3070 and get $400 off the huge 65-inch Sony X85J 4K TV with HDMI 2.1.

Not only that, but you can save on pre-orders off Pokémon Legends Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West, and get ten bucks off the impressive AirPods 3 too!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,299, now $1,449 @ Dell with code 50OFF699

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,299, now $1,449 @ Dell with code 50OFF699
A pro-tier gaming laptop with the specs to match, Alienware’s m15 R4 offers the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All this alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
Now $10 off, the the 3rd generation AirPods are at a decent price. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case. 

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $36 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $36 @ Walmart
One of the best Switch games you can buy right now, grab the original Breath of the Wild before its hotly anticipated sequel arrives!

View Deal
Extreme Portable SSD: was $472 now $269 @ Adorama

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $472 now $269 @ Adorama
The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.

View Deal
Sony 65-inch X85J: was $1,199 now $798 @ Amazon

Sony 65-inch X85J: was $1,199 now $798 @ Amazon
The great thing about this deal is not just the fact its $400 off a 4K TV. Nor is it that you're getting a stunning Sony telly for that price. The beauty is the variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support — making this a great lower cost way to make the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Game Platform
Arrow
PS4
Switch
Wii U
Condition
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 4,887 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(White)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
2
Razer - Blade 14- 14" Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
Dell G3 15 (3579)
(Intel Core i7)
Our Review
3
CAL53 LA-F611P Dell G3 15...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
Our Review
4
Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen®...
Dell
$1,499.99
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
5
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Our Review
6
Apple AirPods (3rd...
Crutchfield
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB)
(1TB)
Our Review
8
SanDisk 1TB Extreme® Portable...
WesternDigital.com
View Deal
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB)
Our Review
9
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB)
(Black)
Our Review
10
Western Digital Technologies,...
Focus Camera
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 