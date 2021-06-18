Currys PC World holding its own Prime Day sale: here are the epic deals you cannot miss

Currys PC World has taken the fight to Amazon and launched a Prime Day sale of its own. It's fair to say the tech deals are epic!

The anti-Prime Day sale spans across all kinds of categories including home appliances, but we’re interested in four particular areas — laptops (duh), tablets, smartphones and headphones.

There are hundreds of deals, so it’s easy to get lost and pick up something that sounds like a discount, but really isn’t. To combat this, we’ve gone searching and found the ten best bargains worth your hard-earned cash.

And trust me when I say, Currys have some absolute belters, including an RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop for under £900, Nintendo Switch Lite discounts and even an iPhone 12 price cut. Don't miss it!

Shop the Currys PC World Anti-Prime Day sale

Best Currys PC World Anti-Prime Day sale deals

£100 off this RTX 30-series gaming laptop! Asus ROG Strix G15 with RTX 3050 TI: was £999, now £899 @ Currys PC World

Want the latest and greatest in gaming laptops without paying a lot? Save £100 on the awesome ROG Strix G15 from Asus, which features a 5th gen AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, RTX 3060Ti GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This pushes the Quad HD screen with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate to its limit.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: was £349 now £299 @ Currys PC World

We love these so much we gave them the highly coveted Editor’s Choice award in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review . And for good reasons — excellent audio quality, powerful active noise cancellation, long 30-hour battery life, and a lightweight, comfortable frame. Don’t miss this rare saving on the cream of the headphone crop.View Deal

LG Gram 14: was £1,149 now £769 @ Currys PC World

Need a powerful ultrabook ready for the big return to the working world? The LG Gram is a beast with 11th gen Intel Core i5 performance, a gorgeous 1200p display, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage — all crammed into a laptop that weighs just a kilogram and measures in at a mere 16mm thin.View Deal

Big Nintendo Switch deal! Nintendo Switch Lite & Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle: was £219, now £199 @ Currys PC World

The Switch Lite price cuts are back, just in time for all the incredible Nintendo E3 announcements set to release this year. Not just that, you will also get Animal Crossing: Hew Horizons included, which is one of the most wholesome, chilled experiences I've ever had!View Deal

LG Nano 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: was £549 now £429 @ Currys PC World

The Euros are starting soon, and you're going to need a good telly for the action! LG's 43-inch panel excels with a 4K HDR picture powered by a quad-core processor, NanoCell technology for vivid colours, and Smart TV integrations for all your live TV and content needs.

Apple iPhone 12: was £799 now £724 @ Currys PC World

The latest entry into Apple's iPhone lineage is a stunner. iPhone 12 rocks a seriously stylish flat design of glass and aluminium, dominated on the front by a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, powered by a beasty A14 bionic processor with an amazing camera setup round back.View Deal

Dirt cheap gaming laptop! Lenovo Series 3 gaming laptop: was £699, now £599 @ Currys PC World

Looking to dip your toes into laptop gaming for the first time, without paying through the nose for the pleasure? Get £100 off the capable Lenovo Series 3, which features a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, alongside a full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Asus Vivobook 14-inch: was £649, now £579 @ Currys PC World

On the lookout for a system with enough horsepower for your day to day? The Asus Vivobook will do you good with 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD — made even better with a £70 discount!View Deal

£100 off this powerful productivity machine Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop: was £699 now £599 @ Currys PC World

The powerful combo of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD make for a speedy system for portable productivity, with a sharp, 14-inch HD screen up top. View Deal

Lenovo Tab M10: was £149, now £99 @ Currys PC World

Need a tablet quickly on-the-cheap? Get £50 off the Lenovo Tab M10 — a powerful Android tablet with features a MediaTek Octa Core processor, a gorgeous 10.3-inch FHD+ display and a beefy battery to last a long while for your binging needs between charges.View Deal

15-inch Chromebook under £300 Asus C523 Chromebook 15-inch: was £329 now £229 @ Currys PC World

This 15-inch Chromebook has a vivid 1080p screen for all your work and play needs, alongside an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a battery rated to last up to nine hours.View Deal

Acer 715 Chromebook with free travel case: was £399, now £329 @ Currys PC World

Chromebooks already offer great value for money, but to see an extra £70 off the 15-inch 715 with a free travel case is bonkers. You get everything you need ready for working on the go, when restrictions finally lift!View Deal

£220 off! Acer ZenBook: was £699, now £479 @ Currys PC World

This is a great all-rounder for work and play with a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and 14-inch FHD display — stuffed into a slim, attractive chassis. But with £220 off, this becomes one of the cheapest power-to-price ratio'd laptops you can get right now!

Oppo Find X2 Pro: was £999 now £799 @ Currys PC World

With a gorgeous orange vegan leather finish on the back, Oppo’s Find X2 Pro is a unique flagship that sports top-of-the-line specs at a flagship killer price. Triple 48MP camera array, 32MP front-facing shooter, 6.8-inch Quad HD OLED display, and a Snapdragon 865+ chip for 5G data. View Deal