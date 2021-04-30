Currys PC World Bank Holiday sale: here are the epic deals you cannot miss

We are Britain are nothing if not pretty predictable when it comes to sales. Case in point; it's a bank holiday, so of course Currys PC World has started its Epic Deals event.

Of course, its sale spans across all kinds of categories including home appliances, but we’re interested in four particular areas — laptops (duh), tablets, smartphones and headphones.

There are hundreds of deals, so it’s easy to get lost and pick up something that sounds like a discount, but really isn’t. To combat this, we’ve gone searching and found the ten best bargains worth your hard-earned cash.

Best Currys PC World Bank Holiday sale deals

£50 off Sony's epic XM4 headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: was £349 now £299 @ Currys PC World

We love these so much we gave them the highly coveted Editor's Choice award in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review . And for good reasons — excellent audio quality, powerful active noise cancellation, long 30-hour battery life, and a lightweight, comfortable frame.

HP Envy 13: was £699 now £649 @ Currys PC World

With a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM (and 32GB Intel Optane), a GeForce MX350 GPU and 512GB of NVMe storage, this configuration of the super stylish HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop packs plenty of power to get even the more intensive stuff done.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch: was £549 now £449 @ Currys PC World

This specced-out Pavilion x360 packs plenty of power for productivity and entertainment into its versatile chassis. Expect a razor-sharp, vivid FHD touchscreen display up top, along with a speedy blend of 10th Gen Intel Core i3 and 4GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 SSD for storage. View Deal

15-inch Chromebook under £300 Asus C523 Chromebook 15-inch: was £329 now £249 @ Currys PC World

This 15-inch Chromebook has a vivid 1080p screen for all your work and play needs, alongside an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a battery rated to last up to nine hours.

Hisense 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: was £329 now £299 @ Currys PC World

If you’ve been looking for a living room upgrade, you may find it’s difficult to find a good 4K TV for under £300, which is why we’re big fans of this Hisense option — offering a clear picture with HDR and a smart TV OS.View Deal

£100 off this powerful productivity machine Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop: was £699 now £599 @ Currys PC World

The powerful combo of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD make for a speedy system for portable productivity, with a sharp, 14-inch HD screen up top.