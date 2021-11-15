Bose Black Friday deals 2021: Bose QuietComfort 45 hits lowest price ever

Bose manufacturers the best wireless headphones and earbuds money can buy. They're known for quality sound, noise-cancellation and comfort — which comes at a high price.

Fortunately, today's Bose Black Friday deals will lessen the blow to your wallet.

Right now, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $279 from Amazon. These headphones normally cost $329, so that's a $50 price drop. This is the Bose QC 45's first discount ever and of the best early Black Friday headphone deals out there.

You can also buy them directly from Bose for the same price.

In our Bose QC45 review, we loved their comfortable design, great audio quality and excellent 24-hour battery life. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

They're the Editor's Choice noise-canceling headphones.

With a weight of 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches dimensions-wise, the QC45 are lighter the competition. They weigh less than the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces, 9.9 x 3 x 7.3 inches).

Now $50 off, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a solid choice if you want comfy, distraction-free listening.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on headphones. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday headphone deals hub for the best discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best Bose Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Bose Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $299 now $279 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $299 now $279 @ Amazon

This Bose Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 for the first time. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Heaphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II Heaphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

Now $150 off, the Bose QC35 II are still among the best wireless headphones to own. They deliver superior noise-canceling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. You don't have to wait for Black Friday to snag them for their lowest price yet.