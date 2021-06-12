Best Prime Day 2021 laptop deals in the UK

Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicks off on June 21 and goes until June 22, and if you’re on the hunt for a quality laptop at a bargain price, you’ve come to the right place.



This year, we’re expecting some steep discounts on the best laptops on the market, including the popular Dell XPS 13, Apple’s MacBook Pro, and everything in between. Amazon always offers up killer deals on powerful gaming laptops and highly sought-after ultraportables, and Prime Day 2021 isn’t looking any different.



There will be plenty of fantastic laptop deals on offer, along with big price cuts on phones, tablets and headphones. To make the most of it all, be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.



As always, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to get in on any of these deals, so make sure you’re signed up before all your bargain hunting kicks off.



Amazon Prime Day 2021: Start date and time, deals to expect

What are the best Amazon Prime Day laptops deals?

Prime Day 2021 officially starts at midnight on Monday, June 21, which means there’s still some time before we know the best laptop deals of the event (unfortunately, we can’t peer into the future).



Last year, we saw major discounts across the most notable brands in the laptop industry, including Acer, Apple, Asus, Samsung, HP and Microsoft. With many laptops now equipped with Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs, and a number boasting Intel’s latest 11th Gen H-Series CPUs or AMD 5000-series chips, we’re expecting many shoppers will get a lot of bang for their buck.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals right now

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £898 @ Amazon

Let’s start with the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan. View Deal

M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,299 now £1,129 @ Amazon

Sticking with Apple, we fell head over heels for the M1 MacBook Pro for bringing stellar performance and bonkers battery life thanks to Apple’s own ARM-based silicon. If you’re a creative pro in need of a machine that can do it all on the go, it’s hard to find much better than this.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook 14: was £249.99 now £219.99 @ Amazon

This Asus VivoBook was already set at a bargain sub-£500 price, but it just got even more affordable. With a premium look, a 1080p Full HD display, and the full Microsoft 365 suite including Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and 1TB of cloud storage, this is a great laptop for school or work. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15: was £1,299 now £1,241.95 @ Amazon

Samsung’s line of Galaxy Book laptops are a brilliant choice for professionals on the move, and the Ion 15 is no different. Equipped with Intel’s i5-10210U processor, a beautiful 14-inch QLED display, and a brilliant keyboard for speedy typing, this stylish notebook weighs just over 1 kilogram. Don’t miss out!

View Deal

Huawei MateBook D 15: was £599 now £459 @ Amazon

Huawei’s impressive range of notebooks are not to be sneezed at, especially when its MateBook D 15 is £140 off. Expect a speedy AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for storage, along with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display up top. If you’re looking to get work done one-the-fly, look no further. View Deal

How to get the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals