Best iPad Mini Cases

If you’re the proud new owner of an iPad mini -- whether it's the original mini, or models 2, 3 or 4-- you’re going to want to protect your newest tech baby. Regardless of whether you’re springing for the base iPad mini 2 or the sleek iPad mini 4, this 7.9-inch tablet isn’t exactly cheap. A case is a great way to protect your investment, as well as add functionality. Luckily, your choices are many and varied. Here are our top picks.

Moshi VersaCover Stand Case for iPad mini 4

Flexible Folds

Why not opt for a case that’s as flexible as the tablet inside? The iGlaze VersaCover folds into different shapes to accommodate whatever you want to do with your iPad mini, whether it's typing, reading or browsing in either portrait or landscape modes. And a polycarbonate shell combined with a microfiber cover means your iPad mini stays protected even as the VersaCover bends to your will. Available in black and pink, fits iPad mini 4.

Targus Vuscape

Water Resistant

This durable, water-resistant case will keep your iPad mini safely padded within its twill material that's lined with a soft plush, while still providing access to all ports. Whether you like to do productivity work or sit back and watch movies, the Vuscape has you covered with six different landscape-viewing positions as well as a typing position. Available in Black, Blue and Red.

Felix FlipBook

Book Like Feeling

With 10 positions to choose from, the Felix FlipBook is among the most flexible iPad mini cases around. Available in black on black or tan on white finishes of soft leatherette, the FlipBook was designed to feel as if you're holding an actual book. Plus, this sleek jacket features strategically placed magnets to keep the cover in place as well as wake your tablet from sleep when opened.

Kensington Protective Cover & Stand

Two Layer Protection

This case keeps your iPad mini safe with two layers of protection: a soft, velvet interior and a hard shell exterior. Plus, it props your tablet up with its two-position stand, so you can view multimedia hands-free or type on the touch screen with both hands. The case maintains a slim profile, and all ports are still accessible. Available in cream, brown and black.

Griffin Survivor All Terrain iPad mini 4 case

All Terrain Protection

If you're handing your iPad mini to someone who treats it like a plastic toy, you ought to give it superior, top-notch protection. Griffin's Survivor All-Terrain iPad mini 4 case offers 4 layers of protection that include a foam lined polycarbonate frame and collision-absorbing silicone. This way, dust, sand, rain, drops and other chaos won't land a single scratch on your slate.

Incipio LGND

Thin Hard Shell

This hard-shell folio is super-thin as not to add bulk to your iPad mini, and features a Rigid Plextonium frame to protect your device. With a suede interior and a convertible cover design, users can move the case into multiple positions for viewing at different angles. Embedded magnets are also included for the sleep/wake feature. Available in gray, pink, teal and black.

OtterBox Defender Series for iPad mini 4

Drop Proof

OtterBox has long been a household name for cases that protect devices from even the biggest klutz, and its Defender Series for the iPad mini 4 is no exception. Featuring a durable outer layer of strong silicone, an interior shell of solid polycarbonate, clear polycarbonate membrane to protect your screen and port protection, your device is as safe as it can get. A versatile shield stand accommodates portrait and landscape viewing, and provides extra protection for your screen. Available in black, blue and berry.

Speck StyleFolio for iPad mini

Keeping Speakers in Mind

Sure, lots of iPad mini cases come with an anti-scratch liner and can be propped into multiple viewing angles. But, how many come with scoops cut out to improve the quality and amplitude of the speakers. The Speck StyleFolio, available in black, pink, red, pink with grey and grey with blue, also features a secure clasp for closure.