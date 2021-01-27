Asus' excellent Chromebook Flip C436 now $100 off amid Chrome OS 88 rollout

Google's latest Chrome OS 88 update makes using Chromebooks more seamless than ever. If you want to switch to Chrome OS, you'll want to check out this deal on one of our favorite premium Chromebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 for $699.99 at Amazon. That's $100 off its normal price of $800 and an all-time low price for this Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 laptop. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all month.

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1: was $800 now $699.99 @ Amazon

At $100 off, the Editor's Choice Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is at its lowest price yet. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 2.1-GHz Core i3-10110U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This laptop earned a 4/5 star rating with us for its sleek design, vivid 1080p display, and fast performance.View Deal

Although its successor, the Chromebook Flip C536, will be releasing in 2021, the 2020 Chromebook Flip C436 remains one of the best Chromebooks for the money.

The Chromebook in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080-pixel) touchscreen, 2.1-GHz 2.1-GHz Core i3-10110U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD expandable storage. You also get 15GB of free Google Cloud storage and tons of Google Perks.

As we note in our Asus Chromebook Flip C436 review, we love its sleek design, vivid 1080p display, and fast performance. The Chromebook Flip endured 9 hours and 25-minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test which is impressive. We give the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

When it comes to design, Chromebook Flip C436 is a clean-looking machine. It features a magnesium alloy chassis with an ivory lid, accented with both a Chrome and Asus logo. The Chromebook's rectangular hinges flip 360-degrees which makes it easy to transform from laptop to tablet, stand or tent mode for viewing.

Performance-wise Google's lightweight Chrome operating system running on Intel's Core i3-10110U and 8GB of RAM SoC is great for day-to-day tasks. In one test, we loaded 22 Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, with no issues. Even when we opened the Play Store to download a free Android game, there wasn't a hint of lag. In our lab, on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test, the Chromebook Flip C436 notched a score of 2,699. It beat competitors like the Google PixelBook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y) and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (2,232, Core i5-10210U).

Weighing in at 2.5 pounds and 12.6 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, the Chromebook Flip 436 is one of the sleekest 14-inch laptops we've tested. It's nearly on par with the size and weight of competitors like the Google Pixelbook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds) and Galaxy Chromebook (11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches, 2.3 pounds). It's slimmer and lighter than its forthcoming successor, the Chromebook Flip C536EA (14.09 x 9.5 x 0.7 inches, 4.2 pounds). Port-wise, the Chromebook Flip C436 is equipped with two USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.