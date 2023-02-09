Apple Watch Series 8 in red colorway hits all-time low price of $329

The Apple Watch Series 8 just hit its best price yet and just in time for Valentine's Day. If you want to surprise someone special or even treat yourself to an Apple Watch, here's a deal for you.

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 8 (Red) for just $329 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $399, so that's $70 off and the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 8. If it sells out, Target (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

This is one of the best Apple Watch deals we've tracked since the start of the year.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. The 45mm model Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $359 (opens in new tab)($70 off).

Apple's Watch Series 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm aluminum case model measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 are two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

Whether you're Valentine's Day gift shopping or want to achieve your health and fitness goals, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 8.