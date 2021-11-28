Amazon UK Cyber Monday deals 2021: Save 50% on laptops, PS5 games, headphones and more

Amazon UK's Cyber Monday deals bonanza is pumping out the best deals across laptops, headphones, tablets, monitors, smartphones and more.



Best Amazon UK Cyber Monday Deals: Amazon devices

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149 now £79.99 @ Amazon UK Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149 now £79.99 @ Amazon UK

At 47% off, Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Save an extra £10 when you add 2x Fire HD 10 Tablets to your basket and apply the promo code “FIREHD10X2”.

Amazon Fire HD 10 productivity bundle: was £259.97 now £149.97 @ Amazon UK Amazon Fire HD 10 productivity bundle: was £259.97 now £149.97 @ Amazon UK

Everything you need to get stuff done on your shiny new 10-inch Amazon tablet — this Fire HD 10 comes with a bluetooth keyboard, 32GB of storage and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365.



Amazon Fire HD 8: was £90 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK Amazon Fire HD 8: was £90 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK

At 50% off, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Save an extra £10 when you add 2x Fire HD 8 Tablets to your basket and apply the promo code “FIREHD8X2”.

Amazon Kindle Kids: was £100 now £59.99 @ Amazon UK Amazon Kindle Kids: was £100 now £59.99 @ Amazon UK

Now at £40 off, the Amazon Kindle Kids edition is perfect for little ones who love a good read. This offer also throws in a kid-friendly cover and one year of Amazon Kids+ (Fire for Kids Unlimited) with over a thousand books. It's well worth the price tag.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99 now £24.99 @ Amazon UK Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99 now £24.99 @ Amazon UK

Get 50% off what was already a dirt cheap way to watch 4K content on your TV. At this price, this is a must buy for anybody who wants to bingewatch films and TV shows at their best quality without paying through the nose for the likes of an Apple TV.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £39.99 now £18.99 @ Amazon UK Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £39.99 now £18.99 @ Amazon UK

Making a start on your smart home? This is one of the best, low-cost ways to do it. The Amazon Echo Dot comes pre-loaded with compatibility for any and (practically) all smart home systems and, of course, that intelligent voice control for all your apps and services.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £39.98 now £19.98 @ Amazon UK Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £39.98 now £19.98 @ Amazon UK

With this Entertainment Pack, you can get an Echo Dot for £9.99 when purchased with a Fire TV Stick. Two go hand-in-hand, so it's checking out.

For something even more affordable, get a 64% discount when purchasing an Amazon Echo Dot with a Fire TV Stick Lite, now priced at £24.98 altogether.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was £75 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was £75 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK

Amazon's early Prime Day deals knocks £35 off the Echo Show 5 —it's lowest price yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts.

Best Amazon UK Cyber Monday Deals: Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M1 13-inch (256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon UK Apple MacBook Air M1 13-inch (256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon UK

Currently £100 off, the M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also floored by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Amazon UK also offers the M1 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD for £1,099 (£150 off).

M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,499 now £1,344 @ Amazon UK M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,499 now £1,344 @ Amazon UK

Turning to Apple, we fell head over heels for the M1 MacBook Pro for bringing stellar performance and bonkers battery life thanks to Apple’s own ARM-based silicon. If you’re a creative pro in need of a machine that can do it all on the go, it’s hard to find much better than this.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Acer Aspire 5: was £700 now £579.99 @ Amazon UK Acer Aspire 5: was £700 now £579.99 @ Amazon UK

The slim and lightweight Acer Aspire just got cheaper, and is more than worth the price tag. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop.

HP Envy 13: was £900 now £729.99 @ Amazon UK HP Envy 13: was £900 now £729.99 @ Amazon UK

Now £150 off, the HP Envy 13 is one of the best laptops for the money. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, and 512GB SSD.

Acer Swift 1: was £399 now £329 @ Amazon UK Acer Swift 1: was £399 now £329 @ Amazon UK

Now £70 off, the Acer Swift 1 is a reliable laptop for everyday tasks. With an Intel Pentium N6000 CPU, 128GB for storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 14-inch Full HD display, this is a great deal when you throw in the 12 month Microsoft 365 subscription.

Huawei MateBook 14 (2021): was £949 now £699.99 @ Amazon UK Huawei MateBook 14 (2021): was £949 now £699.99 @ Amazon UK

Now well below the £1,000 mark, the Huawei MateBook 14 (2021) is an exceptional laptop. The 14-inch laptop boasts a 2K FullView display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512 SSD, and a formidable 56Wh battery.

Asus Vivobook (K513EQ): was £849 now £699 @ Amazon UK Asus Vivobook (K513EQ): was £849 now £699 @ Amazon UK

This Asus Vivobook was already set at a bargain price, but it just got even more affordable with a £150 price cut. With a premium look, a 15.6-inch OLED display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia Mx350 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a fantastic choice for professionals and students on the move.

Microsoft Surface Go: was £529 now £339 @ Amazon UK Microsoft Surface Go: was £529 now £339 @ Amazon UK

Currently, the Surface Laptop Go is £150 off its normal price at Amazon. It has a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also houses Intel UHD graphics and a 128GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was £900 now £679 @ Amazon UK Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was £900 now £679 @ Amazon UK

Currently, the Surface Laptop Go is over £150 off its normal price at Amazon UK for Black Friday. It has a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also houses Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Razer Blade 14: was £2,799.99 now £2,299.97 @ Amazon UK Razer Blade 14: was £2,799.99 now £2,299.97 @ Amazon UK

Leave it to Razer to deliver an exceptionally powerful gaming laptop in a sleek black chassis; now £400 off the retail price. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This beast packs in all your gaming needs.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was £2,499 now Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was £2,499 now £2,399 @ Amazon

The latest and greatest from Razer, this Blade 15 crushes intense ray tracing with its RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, which pairs with the Intel Core i7-10875H CPU for pure power. Multitasking is dealt with by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD ensures your games load fast. Plus, with a 360Hz screen, you're sure to have the competitive edge!

HP Pavilion 15: was £799 now £629 @ Amazon UK HP Pavilion 15: was £799 now £629 @ Amazon UK

Now £99 off, the HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop sporting a GTX 1650 Ti GPU and 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is a budget gaming laptop not to be missed. Along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, expect this to run the most popular PC games without a hitch.

Best Amazon UK Cyber Monday Deals: Headphone deals

Amazon Echo Buds: was £110 now £79.99 @ Amazon UK Amazon Echo Buds: was £110 now £79.99 @ Amazon UK

One of the best headphone deals right now takes £30 off the Amazon Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and integration with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239.99 now £185 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was £239.99 now £185 @ Amazon

Now £50 off for a limited time, Apple’s AirPods Pro picked up an Editor’s Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, great noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £199 @ Amazon UK Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £199 @ Amazon UK

Now £51 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds: was £100 now £59.99 @ Amazon UK Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds: was £100 now £59.99 @ Amazon UK

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are a great buy for those who need an affordable pair of high-quality gaming earbuds. These can last up to 15 hours, are water-resistant, and boast Bluetooth 5.0.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2: was £70 now £45.99 @ Amazon UK Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2: was £70 now £45.99 @ Amazon UK

Anker's more affordable yet still impressive Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds have also received a significant discount, now priced under £50.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

1More ComfoBuds Pro: was £90 now £55.24 @ Amazon UK 1More ComfoBuds Pro: was £90 now £55.24 @ Amazon UK

If you're after great sound and noise cancellation for cheap, look no further than this 1More Comfobuds Pro deal. Now just under £35, expect customizable, dynamic sound, effective ANC and sufficient battery life all bundled into these wireless earbuds.



Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was £139.99 now £99 @ Amazon UK Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was £139.99 now £99 @ Amazon UK

Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds pack premium power into an entry-level price package — massive two-way dynamic drivers with powerful bass, powerful noise cancellation, and a premium, comfortable design for long listening sessions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds: was £219 now £149 @ Amazon UK Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds: was £219 now £149 @ Amazon UK

Save £70 on the Samsung Galaxy Pro when you trade in any wireless or wired headphones. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. And with active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance, touch controls, and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds yet.



Huge saving! Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 @ Amazon UK Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 @ Amazon UK

These Editor's Choice award-winning earbuds deliver incredible sound through their unique 7mm drivers, tuned to provide a lively, wide soundstage with ANC and a 7-hour battery life (extended to 28 with the case). And now, these buds are at their lowest ever price.

Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK

A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

Razer Nari Ultimate: was £199.99 now £79.98 @ Amazon UK Razer Nari Ultimate: was £199.99 now £79.98 @ Amazon UK

Seriously upgrade your gaming audio with the Razer Nari Ultimate headset — now with a huge 60% off. Supporting THX Spatial audio (and 3D audio on PS5), and packed with a fascinating HyperSense haptic feedback technology, this is an immersive pair of cans.



Sony WH-1000XM3: was £199 now £178 @ Amazon UK Sony WH-1000XM3: was £199 now £178 @ Amazon UK

The impressive XM3s are now 20% off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.

Shure Aonic 50: was £339 now £220 @ Amazon UK Shure Aonic 50: was £339 now £220 @ Amazon UK

With £130 off, these over-ear cans are a great choice for their huge drivers, adjustable noise cancellation and stylish, comfortable design — along with high-quality audio codec support across the board.

Corsair Void RGB Elite USB Gaming Headset: was £99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK Corsair Void RGB Elite USB Gaming Headset: was £99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK

This Black Friday deal takes £20 off the Discord-certified Corsair Void RGB gaming headset. Hear everything in 7.1 surround sound, from the lightest footstep to the most thundering explosion. This headset features premium, custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz.

Best Amazon UK Cyber Monday Deals: Wearable deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (4mm/GPS) Blue Aluminium Case: was £409 now £349 @ Amazon UK Apple Watch Series 6 (4mm/GPS) Blue Aluminium Case: was £409 now £349 @ Amazon UK

Get £100 off the brilliant Apple Watch Series 6! Apple's smartwatch features a brighter display and a powerful 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

Best Amazon UK Cyber Monday Deals: Gaming deals

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership: was £49.99 now £32.99 @ Amazon UK 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership: was £49.99 now £32.99 @ Amazon UK

PlayStation Plus is a great service to be a part of, as Sony guarantees two to three new games every month along with a collection of classics on PlayStation 4, although they're only available to PlayStation 5 users. Being a part of this service is also the only way you can play online through most games on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £54.95 @ Amazon UK Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £54.95 @ Amazon UK

Save £5 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.

Far Cry 6: was £54.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK Far Cry 6: was £54.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK

Far Cry 6 was only just released recently, but already we're seeing an impressive discount! This sequel in the addictive sandbox FPS takes you over to a Cuba-inspired island for awesome action and a familiar villain to anyone who's watched Breaking Bad.

Xbox Series S + Recon 500 Arctic Camo headset: was £319.98 now £293.98 @ Amazon UK Xbox Series S + Recon 500 Arctic Camo headset: was £319.98 now £293.98 @ Amazon UK

As stock for the cheapest next gen console becomes more readily available, we're starting to see impressive bundle discounts — including this 10% cut off the top of the Series S and Recon 500 Arctic gaming headset.

Nintendo Switch + PDP Headset LVL40 Stereo: was £283 now £274.99 @ Amazon UK Nintendo Switch + PDP Headset LVL40 Stereo: was £283 now £274.99 @ Amazon UK

Amazon UK has the classic Nintendo Switch console back in stock for £284. What's more, it comes bundled with the PDP Headset LVL40 Stereo headphones with powerful 40mm audio drivers, made specifically for the Switch.

Deathloop PC (with steel poster): was £50 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK Deathloop PC (with steel poster): was £50 now £39.99 @ Amazon UK

Rated as one of the best PS5 games of the year in our Deathloop review , this Amazon UK exclusive deal offers a whopping 38% discount to PC gamers. Don’t miss out on the applaudable voice acting, visually striking worlds and exhilarating stealth-action gameplay. Plus, you’ll even get a neat steel poster.

Back 4 Blood (with AR Badge): was £59.99 now £25.99 @ Amazon UK Back 4 Blood (with AR Badge): was £59.99 now £25.99 @ Amazon UK

Only released in October, this Amazon exclusive offer brings Back 4 Blood down to just £29.99. As you'll find in our Back 4 Blood review, this is the co-op zombie game to beat. Expect a gorgeous visual and audio feast, addictive gameplay, vast replayability, and the treasured Left 4 Dead formula with a modern twist. Also available at the same price for Xbox Series X.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: was £70 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: was £70 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS5 is the definitive way to play Jin Sakai’s tale, as it further enhances the greatest aspects of the PS4’s swan song: exploration, scenery and story. Returning samurais have plenty of content to keep occupied, whether it be the brilliantly made Tales of Iki expansion, cleaning up collectibles or duking it out in Legends mode. For £45.99, gamers who have yet to pick up Ghost of Tsushima are in for a treat.

Riders Republic: was £57.99 now £32.99 @ Amazon UK Riders Republic: was £57.99 now £32.99 @ Amazon UK

For one day only, you can pick up this latest extreme sports smash hit for 43% off the list price! In this package, you get the full game alongside additional digital content.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was £70 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was £70 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK

After 12 years, it’s finally here. Now £24 off the asking price, the brilliant Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a must-have PS5 exclusive. With the introduction of a new playable protagonist and instant loading times, Rift Apart is a great demonstration of the PS5’s powerful SSD and technical prowess.

Watch Dogs Legion: was £57.99 now £17 @ Amazon UK Watch Dogs Legion: was £57.99 now £17 @ Amazon UK

Take your hacking exploits to London and save £40.99. Whether it’s the addictive gameplay, immersive single player world or multiplayer exploits, Watch Dogs Legion is a really fun experience. Plus, the British accents are hilarious to anyone living here in Blighty.

Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch): was £42 now £29.99 @ Amazon UK Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch): was £42 now £29.99 @ Amazon UK

Want to groove on the Nintendo Switch instead? Just Dance 2021 is also available for under £30 on the Nintendo Switch. Just Dance is a series that needs no introduction. If you're already a fan of these games, you probably know the secrets of the universe.

Deathloop PS5 (with steel poster): was £60 now £38.99 @ Amazon UK Deathloop PS5 (with steel poster): was £60 now £38.99 @ Amazon UK

Have a PS5? Deathloop is a no-brainer. Rated as one of the best PS5 games of the year in our Deathloop review , this Amazon UK exclusive deal offers a whopping 48% discount. Don’t miss out on the applaudable voice acting, visually striking worlds and exhilarating stealth-action gameplay. Plus, you’ll even get a neat steel poster.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: was £43 now £32.85 @ Amazon UK Death Stranding Director’s Cut: was £43 now £32.85 @ Amazon UK

Hideo Kojima’s wild ride gets a PS5 upgrade and a host of new features to make travelling around stunning scenery as Norman Reedus all the better. For £10 off, you’ll discover one of the best PS5 games of the year. Check out our Death Stranding Director’s Cut review .

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was £30.01 now £22.99 @ Amazon UK Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was £30.01 now £22.99 @ Amazon UK

The current-gen version of the latest Assassin's Creed has just been discounted heavily! This is a great viking free-roaming adventure with gripping story, immersive gameplay and a visual style that's a feast for the eyes.

Best Amazon UK Cyber Monday Deals: Monitor deals

Asus TUF VG27AQ Gaming Monitor: was £449 now £289 @ Amazon UK Asus TUF VG27AQ Gaming Monitor: was £449 now £289 @ Amazon UK

With a £160 discount bringing this £450 gaming monitor down to just £289, the Asus TUF VG27AQ is hard to pass up. Expect a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 155Hz display with G-Sync compatibility and supports HDR10. Competitive players will be happy to know it also boasts a 1 ms response time.

LG UltraGear 27GL Gaming Monitor: was £439 now £399.99 @ Amazon LG UltraGear 27GL Gaming Monitor: was £439 now £399.99 @ Amazon

QHD monitors with a high refresh rate strike the right balance between resolution and smoothness, while being more affordable than trying to go all out. This 13% saving on LG’s UltraGear 27GL is worth any enthusiast jumping on if they want the best of this tech alongside HDR 10 and an ergonomic design ready to be customised to your fit.

LG UltraGear 27GN88A 27-inch Gaming Monitor: was £500 now £289.99 @ Amazon UK LG UltraGear 27GN88A 27-inch Gaming Monitor: was £500 now £289.99 @ Amazon UK

This Amazon-exclusive deals offers a whopping £210 discount on this impressive LG UltraGear gaming monitor. With Nano IPS 1ms technology and a 144Hz refresh rate, expect smooth gameplay and stunning graphics in the latest Triple A games. It also comes with an ergonomic stand and G-Sync compatibility.

HP X24iH Gaming Monitor: was £200 now £189 @ Amazon UK HP X24iH Gaming Monitor: was £200 now £189 @ Amazon UK

Perfect for competitive gamers who don't want to put a dent in their wallet, this HP gaming monitor is now £70 off. Expect a 24-inch Full HD display with a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate.



Best Amazon UK Cyber Monday Deals: Tablet deals

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64GB): was £479 now £459 @ Amazon UK Apple iPad Mini 6 (64GB): was £479 now £459 @ Amazon UK

The latest iPad Mini may not be discounted yet, but the RRP is decent for what you get in this miniature powerhouse — 8.3-inch Retina display, A15 Bionic chip with neural engine, 12MP rear and front-facing cameras and landscape stereo speakers.

Apple iPad Air: was £709 now £599 (64GB WiFi + Cellular) @ Amazon Apple iPad Air: was £709 now £599 (64GB WiFi + Cellular) @ Amazon

The latest Air copies a lot of the iPad Pro’s homework and offers us a great tablet at an even better price. As you can read in our iPad Air review , we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic Chip and awesome battery life.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch 1TB): was £1,469 now £1,279.97 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch 1TB): was £1,469 now £1,279.97 @ Amazon

Read our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review and you will see why this is a great choice for those who want a tablet as their professional daily driver — a huge and gorgeous ProMotion display with P3 wide colour, A12Z Bionic processor, four speakers and five high-quality microphones, and an awesome camera system round back with a LiDAR scanner. Plus, with a new model incoming, now's the best time to save big!

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): was £199 now £99 @ Amazon UK Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): was £199 now £99 @ Amazon UK

For the creative types who use an iPad, the Apple Pencil is your perfect companion when it comes to drawing or handwriting. Now £20 off, now is the best time to nab this accessory (if it's compatible with your iPad).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was £559 now £489 @ Amazon UK Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was £559 now £489 @ Amazon UK

For a limited time, save £70 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Amazon UK. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

